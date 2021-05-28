Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of EW opened at $94.35 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,137 shares of company stock worth $25,894,616. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

