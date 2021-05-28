Sepio Capital LP Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

