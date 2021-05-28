The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.96

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.96 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 590,402 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £941.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.50.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

