Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.73 and traded as high as C$15.35. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 75,293 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$645.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7878489 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

