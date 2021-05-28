JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $841.22

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.22 ($10.99) and traded as high as GBX 927.80 ($12.12). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 917.60 ($11.99), with a volume of 976,465 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 907.86 ($11.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 841.88. The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

