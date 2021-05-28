Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 3,442.33

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,455.67 ($45.15).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,270.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,036.65. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,430.50 ($44.82). The firm has a market cap of £79.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

