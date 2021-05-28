AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

