Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,452. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $88.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.