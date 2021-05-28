Royce & Associates LP Has $35.70 Million Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.40% of IES worth $35,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of IES by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IES stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

