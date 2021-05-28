Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.37% of Avaya worth $32,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,151,000 after buying an additional 543,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 1,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,457. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.