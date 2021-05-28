Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 84.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $33,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 40,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.