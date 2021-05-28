VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-$55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

Shares of NYSE VIAO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

