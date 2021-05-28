Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 222.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

