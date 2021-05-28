Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $70,000 Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

SBIO opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $64.04.

