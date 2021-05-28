Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 117.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

PEG stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

