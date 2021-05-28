Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

