Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 708 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.20 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average is $203.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.