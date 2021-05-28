Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $625,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,074,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $214.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $230.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93.

