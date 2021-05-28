Tornado (TCORE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $376,786.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Tornado has a market cap of $386,637.51 and approximately $376,786.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $64.44 or 0.00173719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00061444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00327018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00184803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033073 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

