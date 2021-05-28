Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109.21 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $61.21 billion and $109.21 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00061444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00327018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00184803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033073 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.00812564 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 62,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 61,125,907,362 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.