First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $155.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:FRC opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

