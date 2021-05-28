Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.