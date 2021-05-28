Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
