Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

