Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

