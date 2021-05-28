BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the April 29th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

