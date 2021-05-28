Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Up 354.2% in May

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 354.2% from the April 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZZUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 225,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,830. Azarga Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
