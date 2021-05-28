Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Up 354.2% in May

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 354.2% from the April 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZZUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 225,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,830. Azarga Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

