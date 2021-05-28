Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
