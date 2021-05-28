Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

