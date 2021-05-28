Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Expands By 506.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Ascendant Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
