Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Expands By 506.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ascendant Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.