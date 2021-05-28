Volkswagen (VOW3) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €296.00 ($348.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €277.00 ($325.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €296.00 ($348.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €277.00 ($325.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €272.00 ($320.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €284.00 ($334.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €277.00 ($325.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €275.00 ($323.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €275.00 ($323.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €284.00 ($334.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR VOW3 traded up €4.35 ($5.12) on Friday, reaching €225.35 ($265.12). 1,504,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €223.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €182.66. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.