American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

