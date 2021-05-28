Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $290.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $290.00 price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

CRM stock traded up $13.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.60. The company had a trading volume of 214,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average of $226.94. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,525,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

