Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

CIAFF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

