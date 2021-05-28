Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DTCWY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.79. 5,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,442. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.