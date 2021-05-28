The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.06.

Shares of TD traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$87.39. 491,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,313. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

