Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 982 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

