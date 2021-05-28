Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 427,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $126.27 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

