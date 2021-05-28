Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.72 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

