Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,394 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $300.78 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $196.73 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.37 and its 200-day moving average is $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

