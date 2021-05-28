27,100 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth $54,044,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $19,549,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMS stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

