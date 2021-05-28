iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,040 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

