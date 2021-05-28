Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average is $242.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

