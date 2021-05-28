Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 232.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,973 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,193.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 758,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 744,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:BBD opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

