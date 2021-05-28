Lincoln National Corp Sells 557 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

