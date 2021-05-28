Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

