Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.47

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.18. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 36,299 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

