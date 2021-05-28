CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.23

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $16.41. CarParts.com shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 596,315 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $788.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.29 and a beta of 2.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,446 shares of company stock worth $7,001,563. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

