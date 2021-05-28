CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.97. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 23,592 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.