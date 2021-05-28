CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.97. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 23,592 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

