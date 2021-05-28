DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal Sells 1,461 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $361.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.37 and its 200 day moving average is $365.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $283,445,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

