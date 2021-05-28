Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard Sells 1,250 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $260.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.68.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

