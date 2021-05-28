HP (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HP stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

